FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered thundershowers expected for rest of Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak disturbance will be moving through the Southern Gulf of Mexico through Labor Day. Moisture associated with this system will allow for daily scattered afternoon thundershowers Sunday and Labor Day Monday. We expect most of our viewing area to stay dry though.
Expect hot and humid conditions for the week ahead. Temperatures will be held in the low 90s today and tomorrow due to the clouds and rain. But high pressure builds by Tuesday and afternoon highs will climb into the mid 90s for the rest of the week.
Feels like temperatures will reach the low triple digits almost every afternoon to finish the abbreviated work/school week. By the weekend a few showers will be possible, but most stay hot and dry.
Dorian continues to remain a powerful major hurricane as it moves over the Northern Bahamas today. Dorian is forecast to slow down tonight into Monday and make a gradual turn to the north and northeast in the coming days. For now, the eye of Dorian appears it will stay off the coast, but impacts will certainly be felt from Florida to North Carolina in the form of surge, strong winds, heavy rain and tornadoes.
Elsewhere in the tropics, the disturbance in the Gulf has a low chance for development as it heads for Mexico. A low pressure system out in the far Eastern Atlantic has been given a medium chance for development in the coming days.
