FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance for a few afternoon showers over the coming days.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Moisture associated with a broad low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring a chance for a few afternoon showers over the coming days. This low has a low end chance for tropical development, but the core is essentially moving away from SE LA.
Activity Sunday and Monday afternoons will be scattered so not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will remain hot and conditions humid to end the holiday weekend.
We’ll trend even hotter as a ridge of high pressure sits overhead during mid-week. Afternoon highs could climb into the upper 90s for a few neighborhoods Wednesday and Thursday.
A weak frontal boundary will head towards the area to end the week. The front will allow for a slight chance for showers to end the week and for next weekend. Temperatures will take a bit of a dip thanks to the increased clouds and rain chances.
Dorian remains a powerful major hurricane. The latest forecast track looks to keep Dorian from making landfall as it eventually turns north and then northeast. Dorian will have far reaching effects though bringing high surf, coastal flooding, strong winds, and heavy rainfall up and down the east coast through the week based on its current forecast track.
Another tropical wave just off the coast of Africa has a medium chance for further development in the coming days. This wave looks to stay out in the open waters of the Atlantic.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.