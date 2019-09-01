Emmanuel Butler, Alize Mack, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey among players signed to Saints practice squad

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rookies Emmanuel Butler, Alize Mack, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey were among the 10 players the Saints signed to their practice squad.
Tight end Dan Arnold joins Mack in the tight end room for the Saints. The Black and Gold only have two tight ends on the active roster, Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
Butler caught a touchdown pass against the Dolphins in the preseason. Humphrey grabbed a TD against the Vikings.
Former Tulane Green Wave offensive lineman John Leglue also joined the squad.
The rest of the group is: Offensive lineman Derrick Kelly and Terrell Williams, defensive back T.J. Green, and defensive ends Mitchell Loewen and Taquan Mizzell.
Undrafted rookie Devine Ozigbo was waived by the Saints, and picked up by the Jaguars.
