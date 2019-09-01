Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Gonzales crash

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A driver believed to have been impaired was arrested early Sunday after a man was struck and killed in Gonzales, according to Louisiana State Police.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m on Sept. 1, state troopers began investigating a crash involving a pedestrian that happened on N. Burnside Ave. north of E. Bayou Narcisse Rd. The man killed in the crash was Darryl Dean, 32, of Gonzales, LSP said.
Troopers reported the crash happened as Gonzales resident Ferika Tureaud, 37, was traveling eastbound on N. Burnside Ave. in a 2013 Volkswagen Beetle. At the same time, Dean was walking in the eastbound lane of N. Burnside Ave. Tureaud was unable to avoid Dean, and her vehicle struck Dean, who was walking in the road.
Dean was pronounced deceased at the scene. Troopers have not determined if Dean was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.
Tureaud, who was not injured in the crash, was given a chemical breath test, showing her BAC was over the legal limit.
Troopers arrested Tureaud and booked her into the Ascension Parish Jail. She was charged with vehicular homicide.
This crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.