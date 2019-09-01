Coast Guard searching for missing man seen swimming in Mississippi River

VENICE, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a person who was last seen swimming in the Lower Mississippi River near Venice.
He was last seen Saturday around 5:38 p.m. The missing 27-year-old man was last seen swimming in the Lower Mississippi River near mile marker 19 at Fort Jackson.
The missing man was wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.
Involved in the search are:
- An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- A response boat medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice
- The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish
- A marine unit from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office
The search is ongoing.
