Coast Guard searching for missing man seen swimming in Mississippi River

Coast Guard searching for missing man seen swimming in Mississippi River
United State Coast Guard (Source: www.uscg.mil)
By Chris Finch | September 1, 2019 at 7:55 AM CDT - Updated September 1 at 1:06 PM

VENICE, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is searching for a person who was last seen swimming in the Lower Mississippi River near Venice.

He was last seen Saturday around 5:38 p.m. The missing 27-year-old man was last seen swimming in the Lower Mississippi River near mile marker 19 at Fort Jackson.

The missing man was wearing a black shirt and blue shorts.

Involved in the search are:

  • An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • A response boat medium crew from Coast Guard Station Venice
  • The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish
  • A marine unit from Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office

The search is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.