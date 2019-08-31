Rookie Emmanuel Butler and TE’s Dan Arnold and Alize Mack among Saturday cuts to Saints roster

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Promising undrafted rookie wide receiver Emmanuel Butler was waived by the Saints on Saturday.
The receiving group will be: Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Jr., Tre’Quan Smith, Keith Kirkwood, Austin Carr, and Deonte Harris.
The team needed to get down to 53 players by Saturday afternoon.
Butler caught his first touchdown of the preseason against the Dolphins. He’s eligible for the practice squad.
Devine Ozigbo also was waived by the Black and Gold. He can come back to the team via the practice squad.
Dan Arnold’s days in the Black and Gold are also numbered. The Saints also waived rookie Alize Mack. He can be added to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
On Friday, the Saints released tight end A.J. Derby. New Orleans now has two left at the position. Jared Cook, and Josh Hill are currently on the roster.
Special teams contributor Chris Banjo, and defensive lineman Sylvester Williams were also released by the team on Saturday.
The team put offensive lineman Cameron Tom, Marshall Newhouse, and returner Marcus Sherels on IR.
