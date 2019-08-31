Louisiana ambulance teams heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian landfall

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seven ambulance teams consisting of a total of of 35 units and 80 medical personnel arrived in Florida Saturday, Aug. 31 as emergency officials across the Deep South continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) dispatched the crews through a state-to-state assistance program organized to address problems of liability, responsibilities of cost, and allow for credentials, licenses, and certifications to be honored across state lines during emergency situations.
“This is one of several requests Louisiana offered to fill to help Florida deal with this emergency,” said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. “Some requests have been cancelled due to changing conditions. We will also continue to look for ways to assist other states that may see an impact from this major hurricane. Gov. Edwards has made it clear that we should always look for ways to assist our state partners in the same way they assist us in times of need. Many states look for Louisiana’s support due to our experience and knowledge in dealing with emergencies.”
GOHSEP released a list of supplies that should be kept close by during a hurricane. You can view that list below.
- A three to five day supply of water (one gallon per person per day) and food that won’t spoil
- One change of clothing and footwear per person, and one blanket or sleeping bag per person
- A first aid kit that includes your family’s prescription medications
- Emergency tools including a battery-powered radio, flashlight and plenty of extra batteries
- An extra set of car keys and a credit card, cash or traveler’s checks
- Sanitation supplies
- Special items for infant, elderly or disabled family members
- An extra pair of glasses
- Important family documents in a portable, waterproof container
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
- Infant formula and diapers
- Pet food and extra water
