FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry game day; tropical developments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s going to be a hot but dry Saturday.
While humidity levels won’t be oppressive, it certainly will still feel humid. Highs will reach the mid 90°s this afternoon with feels like temps ranging from 99-101°. Dress comfortably and stay hydrated for your outdoor plans today including LSU tailgating and football. Also, don’t forget the sunscreen.
If you will be traveling to Lake Charles for the Southern game the forecast will be similar with maybe a slight chance for rain.
A weak tropical wave will be moving through the Gulf of Mexico as we close out the Labor Day holiday weekend. Expect a few afternoon scattered showers and t-storms both Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Most are expected to remain dry. Severe weather is not expected.
We trend dry for back to work and back to school Tuesday through Thursday.
It is going to be rather hot for the mid-week with highs in the mid 90°s and feels like temperatures ranging from 100-104° each afternoon.
A very weak cold front will push into the area to end the week bringing back a daily 30% rain chance all the way through next weekend.
Dorian continues to be an impressively organized Major Hurricane.
Dorian is now forecast to bend northward just off the Florida Peninsula and move up along the East Coast of the United States through next week. The aforementioned tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico has been given just a 20% chance for future development. Regardless of development the core of this system is moving away from South Louisiana. A broad low-pressure system has just moved off the coast of Africa and is giving a 60% chance for further development within the next 5 days. It appears this system will stay out over the open waters of the Atlantic.
