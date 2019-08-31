FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot, dry game day; tropical developments

Dorian is now forecast to bend northward just off the Florida Peninsula and move up along the East Coast of the United States through next week. The aforementioned tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico has been given just a 20% chance for future development. Regardless of development the core of this system is moving away from South Louisiana. A broad low-pressure system has just moved off the coast of Africa and is giving a 60% chance for further development within the next 5 days. It appears this system will stay out over the open waters of the Atlantic.