Candidate in Louisiana’s governor race uses racial slur in radio interview

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Gary Landrieu, a lesser known Independent candidate running for governor in Louisiana, used a racial slur when speaking in a radio interview with WGSO 990.
In an interview, Landrieu said, "Let me tell you, when I was a kid we learned about protecting ourselves and defending ourselves because we were called a lot of ugly names as children,” according to a report by The USA Today Network. “As an 8-year-old, they called me, ‘Oh, there’s the n*****-lovers right there.”
Landrieu was responding to a caller who called him “a piece of s***” and describing his experience being related to former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu at a time when the former Mayor was making efforts to assist African American residents.
When questioned why he used the word, Landrieu responded by saying, “I’m not a racist and I don’t use the word often,” The USA Today Network reported. “No, I don’t regret it because it was designed to be a tool for people to understand my experience as a child and the racism I experienced as a child.”
Landrieu also told the USA Today Network, “There was nothing derogatory in what I said. I hear that word every day in public.”
Landrieu’s campaign declined to provide comment when contacted by WAFB Friday, Aug. 30.
