Candidate in Louisiana’s governor race uses racial slur in radio interview
Gary Landrieu is running as an Independent candidate in the race to become the Governor of Louisiana.
By Kevin Foster | August 30, 2019 at 9:59 PM CDT - Updated August 30 at 10:14 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Gary Landrieu, a lesser known Independent candidate running for governor in Louisiana, used a racial slur when speaking in a radio interview with WGSO 990.

In an interview, Landrieu said, "Let me tell you, when I was a kid we learned about protecting ourselves and defending ourselves because we were called a lot of ugly names as children,” according to a report by The USA Today Network. “As an 8-year-old, they called me, ‘Oh, there’s the n*****-lovers right there.”

Landrieu was responding to a caller who called him “a piece of s***” and describing his experience being related to former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu at a time when the former Mayor was making efforts to assist African American residents.

When questioned why he used the word, Landrieu responded by saying, “I’m not a racist and I don’t use the word often,” The USA Today Network reported. “No, I don’t regret it because it was designed to be a tool for people to understand my experience as a child and the racism I experienced as a child.”

Landrieu also told the USA Today Network, “There was nothing derogatory in what I said. I hear that word every day in public.”

Landrieu’s campaign declined to provide comment when contacted by WAFB Friday, Aug. 30.

