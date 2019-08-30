Woman arrested for alleged role in drive-by shooting while 5 kids were in house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman is now behind bars for her alleged role in a drive-by shooting. It’s believed the woman was involved in a fight that led up the shooting, then helped the shooter get away in her car.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Aug. 30, deputies were called out to a house in the 7500 block of Governor Blanchard Drive after getting numerous 911 calls about shots being fired in the area. Several witnesses reported hearing around 15 shots.
EBRSO says no injuries were reported.
Officials with EBRSO say through investigation, it was learned Keondra McDowell, 19, got into a physical fight with a woman at the home. Not long after the fight, an unidentified man associated with McDowell was reportedly seen brandishing an assault rifle near her vehicle. The man reportedly fired multiple shots into the home. EBRSO officials say at the time, five children were inside the house and there was also an unoccupied school bus on the property.
Witnesses reported to EBRSO seeing McDowell and the man get into a gold Honda Accord after the shooting and driving away.
Deputies later found McDowell and the car and reportedly saw spent shell casings inside the car in plain view. The car was towed in anticipation of obtaining a search warrant.
McDowell was taken to the Violent Crimes Unit, where she reportedly admitted to being involved in the fight at the house, but denied knowing who was shooting after the fight. EBRSO officials say McDowell was uncooperative in providing information about the shooter.
McDowell was arrested and charged with five counts of principal to attempted first degree murder, principal to aggravated damage to property, and principal to assault by drive-by. The male shooter involved has not yet been identified or arrested.
