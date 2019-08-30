Woman arrested for alleged role in drive-by shooting while 5 kids were in house

Officials with EBRSO say through investigation, it was learned Keondra McDowell, 19, got into a physical fight with a woman at the home. Not long after the fight, an unidentified man associated with McDowell was reportedly seen brandishing an assault rifle near her vehicle. The man reportedly fired multiple shots into the home. EBRSO officials say at the time, five children were inside the house and there was also an unoccupied school bus on the property.