Tulane crushes FIU to win their opener, 42-14

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tulane entered the 2019 season with a goal of returning to a bowl game. Well, after their opener, it appears the Wave is well on their way to achieving back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time since the 79-80 season.
Tulane absolutely crushed Florida International, 42-14. The Wave racked up 545 yards of total offense against the Panthers.
Quarterback Justin McMillan accounted for 267 yards of total offense. He went 14-of-18 passing for 199 yards, connecting on 2 TD’s. The senior rushed for 68 yards, including a TD run.
Corey Dauphine only had three rushes in the contest, but two of those attempts went for touchdowns. Dauphine took it to paydirt from 14 and 50 yards out.
Darnell Mooney led all receivers for Tulane with 84 yards receiving. Mooney hauled in the catch of the night, bringing in a 42-yard touchdown. His score extended the Wave’s lead to 35-7.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.