2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Jamborees

Episcopal - 6
Ascension Catholic - 12
Dutchtown - 17
Denham Springs - 7
Assumption - 20
Port Allen - 21
East St. John - 47
West St. John - 6
Covenant Christian
Hanson Memorial
Central Catholic
Centerville
Jeanerette
Loreauville
Cecilia
Lafayette
Carencro
Breaux Bridge
Comeaux
Northside
Erath
Lake Arthur
North Vermilion
Crowley
Sam Houston
DeRidder
Bonnabel
Jesuit
Grace King
Hahnville
South Beauregard
Welsh
Glen Oaks
Broadmoor
Mentorship
Tara
Capitol
Istrouma
Belaire
Northeast
Baker
Scotlandville
East Iberville
Central Private
Ascension Christian
Houma Christian
Houma Christian
St. John
St. John
Ascension Christian
Walker
Catholic
Livonia
Central
Zachary
West Feliciana
Donaldsonville
McMain
St. James
Vandebilt Catholic
Hammond
St. Amant
West Jefferson
Live Oak
Madison Prep
McKinley
Springfield
Independence
Albany
Pope John Paul II
St. Michael
Parkview Baptist
East Feliciana
Thrive Academy
Slaughter Charter
Collegiate Baton Rouge Academy (JV)
Dunham
U-High
Jewel Sumner
St. Thomas Aquinas
Loranger
Kentwood
Southern Lab
Amite
Brusly
Plaquemine
East Ascension
East Jefferson
Lutcher
Destrehan
Lafayette Christian
Catholic - Pointe Coupee
Varnado
Bogalusa
E.D. White
Terrebonne
Ellender
Thibodaux
Franklin
Pine
H.L. Bourgeois
South Lafourche
De La Salle
Ponchatoula
Opelousas
Port Barre
South Plaquemines
Riverside
St. Charles Catholic
Country Day
St. Helena
Carver
Woodlawn
Mandeville
Berwick
White Castle
Morgan City
Patterson
West St. Mary
Franklinton
Silliman
Parklane
Ben’s Ford Christian
Wilkinson County Christian
Centreville
Bowling Green
Central Hinds
Oak Forest
Baton Rouge CHEF
Clinton Christian Academy
Beau Chene
Northwest
Notre Dame
Southside
Acadiana
Teurlings Catholic
St. Thomas More
St. Martinville
Opelousas Catholic
Ascension Episcopal
Vermilion Catholic
St. Edmund
Iota
Eunice
Catholic - New Iberia
Natchitoches Central
Rayne
Kaplan
Church Point
Abbeville
Delcambre
Highland Baptist
New Iberia
Westgate
South Terrebonne
Central Lafourche
Fontainebleau
Brother Martin
Holy Cross
Belle Chasse
Douglass
Chalmette
Rummel
St. Paul’s
Hannan
Cohen
Salmen
Covington
McDonogh 35
Landry-Walker
Helen Cox
Warren Easton
Kennedy
Karr
Lincoln Prep
Carroll
Arcadia
Rayville
Ehret
Evangel
Abramson Sci
Higgins
Thomas Jefferson
Fisher
Livingston Collegiate
Ben Franklin
St. Martin’s
Northlake Christian
Sophie Wright
Newman
Pearl River
Northshore
Lakeshore
Slidell
Booker T. Washington
St. Augustine
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.