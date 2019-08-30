2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Jamborees

2019 Sportsline Friday Nite: Jamboree Week (Thursday Games)
August 30, 2019 at 4:03 AM CDT - Updated August 30 at 4:03 AM

Thursday

Episcopal - 6

Ascension Catholic - 12

Dutchtown - 17

Denham Springs - 7

Assumption - 20

Port Allen - 21

East St. John - 47

West St. John - 6

Covenant Christian

Hanson Memorial

Central Catholic

Centerville

Jeanerette

Loreauville

Cecilia

Lafayette

Carencro

Breaux Bridge

Comeaux

Northside

Erath

Lake Arthur

North Vermilion

Crowley

Sam Houston

DeRidder

Bonnabel

Jesuit

Grace King

Hahnville

South Beauregard

Welsh

Friday

Glen Oaks

Broadmoor

Mentorship

Tara

Capitol

Istrouma

Belaire

Northeast

Baker

Scotlandville

East Iberville

Central Private

Ascension Christian

Houma Christian

Houma Christian

St. John

St. John

Ascension Christian

Walker

Catholic

Livonia

Central

Zachary

West Feliciana

Donaldsonville

McMain

St. James

Vandebilt Catholic

Hammond

St. Amant

West Jefferson

Live Oak

Madison Prep

McKinley

Springfield

Independence

Albany

Pope John Paul II

St. Michael

Parkview Baptist

East Feliciana

Thrive Academy

Slaughter Charter

Collegiate Baton Rouge Academy (JV)

Dunham

U-High

Jewel Sumner

St. Thomas Aquinas

Loranger

Kentwood

Southern Lab

Amite

Brusly

Plaquemine

East Ascension

East Jefferson

Lutcher

Destrehan

Lafayette Christian

Catholic - Pointe Coupee

Varnado

Bogalusa

E.D. White

Terrebonne

Ellender

Thibodaux

Franklin

Pine

H.L. Bourgeois

South Lafourche

De La Salle

Ponchatoula

Opelousas

Port Barre

South Plaquemines

Riverside

St. Charles Catholic

Country Day

St. Helena

Carver

Woodlawn

Mandeville

Berwick

White Castle

Morgan City

Patterson

West St. Mary

Franklinton

Silliman

Parklane

Ben’s Ford Christian

Wilkinson County Christian

Centreville

Bowling Green

Central Hinds

Oak Forest

Baton Rouge CHEF

Clinton Christian Academy

Beau Chene

Northwest

Notre Dame

Southside

Acadiana

Teurlings Catholic

St. Thomas More

St. Martinville

Opelousas Catholic

Ascension Episcopal

Vermilion Catholic

St. Edmund

Iota

Eunice

Catholic - New Iberia

Natchitoches Central

Rayne

Kaplan

Church Point

Abbeville

Delcambre

Highland Baptist

New Iberia

Westgate

South Terrebonne

Central Lafourche

Fontainebleau

Brother Martin

Holy Cross

Belle Chasse

Douglass

Chalmette

Rummel

St. Paul’s

Hannan

Cohen

Salmen

Covington

McDonogh 35

Landry-Walker

Helen Cox

Warren Easton

Kennedy

Karr

Lincoln Prep

Carroll

Arcadia

Rayville

Ehret

Evangel

Abramson Sci

Higgins

Thomas Jefferson

Fisher

Livingston Collegiate

Ben Franklin

St. Martin’s

Northlake Christian

Sophie Wright

Newman

Pearl River

Northshore

Lakeshore

Slidell

Booker T. Washington

St. Augustine

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.