Southeastern rolls past Jacksonville St. in season opener

Both of Southeastern’s quarterbacks were quite effective in the game. Junior quarterback Cole Kelley, who transferred from Arkansas and is a native of Lafayette, was 5-of-9 for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 19 yards. Senior signal caller Chason Virgil was 11-of-24 for 164 yards and one touchdown. He toted the rock for another 37 yards. Neither quarterback threw an interception.