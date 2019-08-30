Southeastern rolls past Jacksonville St. in season opener

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Southeastern had the tall task of taking on Jacksonville State, the No. 6 ranked team in FCS, in its season opener Thursday night and the Lions didn’t flinch.
The Lions dominated the Gamecocks to the tune of a 35-14 win.
Both of Southeastern’s quarterbacks were quite effective in the game. Junior quarterback Cole Kelley, who transferred from Arkansas and is a native of Lafayette, was 5-of-9 for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 19 yards. Senior signal caller Chason Virgil was 11-of-24 for 164 yards and one touchdown. He toted the rock for another 37 yards. Neither quarterback threw an interception.
“Our guys played their hearts out tonight,” said head coach Frank Scelfo. “What we saw tonight is what we can accomplish when we play together as a team. We functioned as one unit working towards one goal. We weren’t a bunch of individuals, we played as a team.”
On the first play of the game, senior linebacker Mike Mason was a heat-seeking missile on a sack that resulted in a 5-yard loss.
A little later, senior running back Devonte Williams scampered into the end zone from four yards out to make it 7-0. Williams carried the ball 12 times for 37 yards. He was more dangerous catching the ball out of the backfield. He had four receptions for 76 yards, including a 58-yarder, and another touchdown.
On the next possession, Kelley tossed his first touchdown of the game, a jump pass to senior tight end Bransen Schwebel from five yards out to put the Lions up 14-0.
Southeastern continued to roll from there.
