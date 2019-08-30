LSU releases 2019 list of top 100 fastest growing Tiger businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has released its annual list of the top 100 fastest growing Tiger businesses. These are businesses owned or run by LSU graduates.
Businesses must apply each year to be considered. This year, LSU has introduced the Roaring 10 list, which recognizes and celebrates the ten highest revenue-generating businesses owned or run by LSU grads.
Each year, LSU holds a gala to celebrate the businesses. The gala will be held Nov. 22 at L’Auberge Casino. The gala will feature live music, gourmet food, and a special reveal of the business rankings. Click here for more information, and for ticket pricing information. Those interested in purchasing tickets can also call 225-578-0089 or email LSU100@lsu.edu. Tickets can be purchased through Nov. 8.
The companies that made the Roaring 10 list, in alphabetical order, are:
- B&G Food Enterprises LLC
- CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System
- Danos
- ISC Constructors LLC
- J. P. Oil Company
- LIPSEY’S LLC
- Provident Resources Group Inc.
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- SGS Petroleum Service Corporation
- USA Technologies Inc.
Since the university launched the LSU 100 list in 2011, four companies have made the list all nine years. Those companies are:
- Global Data Vault
- Horizon Wealth Management
- SGS Petroleum Service Corporation
- USA Technologies, Inc.
Another company made the list for the first eight years, and also made the Roaring 10 list this year. That company is LIPSEY’s, llc.
The companies that made the LSU 100 list, in alphabetical order, this year are:
- Anytime Flooring LLC
- APC Construction LLC
- Argent Financial Group Inc.
- Arkel Constructors LLC
- Asakura Robinson Company LLC
- Automatic Access Gates LLC
- Aydell Investments LLC dba Sport Clips
- B & H Distributors Inc.
- B&G Food Enterprises LLC
- Bite and Booze LLC
- BlinkJar Media
- Boyd Commercial LLC
- Cane River Pecan Company
- Carter & Hatcher Consulting LLC
- CEG Assessments (a DBA of Coastal Ecology Group LLC)
- CORE Health Networks
- Daigrepont & Brian APAC
- Danos
- Distinctive Art Source
- Elite Fulfillment Solutions
- Emergent Method
- Excelerant
- Facilities Maintenance Management
- Fe-Luxe LLC DBA Kismet Cosmetics
- Fieldwood Energy LLC
- Frantz-Gibson Painting Company LLC
- Future Genius Solutions LLC DBA ThreeSixtyEight
- Garcia Roofing and Sheet Metal
- Gatorworks
- Gauthier Amedee
- General Informatics
- Geocent LLC
- Global Data Vault
- Gremillion Mechancial Inc.
- GULFGATE CONSTRUCTION LLC
- Hickory Small Animal Hospital
- Honey Island Enterprises Ltd. dba Radterra and Maritime Veterinary Imaging
- Horizon Financial Group
- Immense Networks
- Investar Bank
- ITinspired
- IWD Agency
- J.P. Oil Company
- Joubert Law Firm APLC
- Keely Thorne Events
- Keys Graphics
- LaBorde Therapy Center LLC
- Legacy Title LLC
- Losey Insurance and Financial Services
- MaeMe Events and Gifts LLC
- Marucci Sports
- MasteryPrep DBA Ring Publications
- Mela and Roam
- Mimosa Handcrafted
- Netchex
- New Orleans Roast
- Oasis Spaces LLC
- Ouachita Industrial Supply Inc.
- Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar
- Peachtree Tents & Events
- Pearl Events Austin
- Perry Dampf Dispute Solutions
- Phil Adra CFP CPA CLU CLTC - Wealth Management Advisor
- Pod Pack International LLC
- Pontchartrain Partners LLC
- Provident Resources Group Inc.
- Puryear IT
- Quality Engineering & Surveying LLC
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- Red River Bank
- Red Six Media
- Reputation Capital Media Services
- RHH Architects APAC (Formerly Remson|Haley|Herpin Architects)
- Ritter Maher Architects
- Ryan Gootee General Contractors LLC
- Scheffy Construction LLC
- Scott + Cormia Architecture and Interiors
- Secure Shredding and Recycling
- SEJ Services LLC
- SGS Petroleum Service Corporation
- Sigma Engineers and Constructors Inc.
- Sigma Marble and Granite Inc.
- SITECH Louisiana LLC
- Smith+Baker Landscapes
- SRI Telecom
- STRAIT
- Tadpole Academy of Baton Rouge LLC
- Texas Pride Disposal
- The Anderson Group Real Estate Services
- The Royal Treatment LLC
- University Veterinary Hospital
- USA Technologies Inc.
- Vacherie Fuel
- VGraham LLC
- Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
- Western Institute for Biomedical Research
- Williamson Fontenot Campbell & Whittington LLC
- Window World of Baton Rouge
- Yoglates II
- Zehnder Communications Inc.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.