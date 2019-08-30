LSU releases 2019 list of top 100 fastest growing Tiger businesses

Each year, LSU holds a gala to celebrate the businesses. The gala will be held Nov. 22 at L’Auberge Casino. The gala will feature live music, gourmet food, and a special reveal of the business rankings. Click here for more information, and for ticket pricing information. Those interested in purchasing tickets can also call 225-578-0089 or email LSU100@lsu.edu. Tickets can be purchased through Nov. 8.