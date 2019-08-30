Little League champions to ride in Bacchus parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Little League world champs have been invited to ride in the Krewe of Bacchus next February.
The Eastbank boys Little League World Series Championship Team and the Eastbank girls World Series Finalists will ride on a special float Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.
“It is important to honor these young athletes for their tremendous accomplishments,” said Clark Brennan, Captain of the Krewe of BacchusBrennan. “They are truly role models.”
Brennan is working with Barry Kern who will utilize cutting edge laser technology to create a unique float for the teams.
District "D" Councilmember Jared Brossett brought the two groups together for a memorable experience.
"These teams are truly winners, and everyone in our region wants to show their support," said Brossett.
Under the direction of Manager Scott Frazier and Assistant Coaches Donald Abadie and Kevin Johnson, the boys' baseball team is made up of 11 and 12-year-olds from across New Orleans. Ray Weindel manages the award-winning girls' softball team along with Assistant Coaches Sally Moreau and Randy Deslatte. The managers and coaches will be joining the athletes on the float.
"The players are excited about the opportunity to ride with the Krewe of Bacchus," said Frazier. "It will be another event they will always remember."
The East Bank team won the Little League World Championship on Sunday, August 25, when they defeated the country of Curacao 8-0.
