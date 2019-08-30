Leaders promoting mission to reduce distract driving fatalities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement leaders in the capital area are promoting a new distracted driving campaign.
It’s called “Destination Zero Deaths,” and is headed by the Capital Region Transportation Safety Coalition.
Distracted driving can be anything that causes you to take your eyes off the road; looking at your phone, playing with the radio, even eating while driving.
Their ultimate mission is to reduce the number of fatalities on the roads.
“Our mission today is to bring law enforcement together. It’s also to bring educators together just as a collaborative effort for us to rally together, help push this educational message out to our communities - put the phones down,” Kenyatta Robertson, CPRC Regional Transportation Safety Coordinator said.
