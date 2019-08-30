Latest hearing further outlines NBA YoungBoy’s probation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy was in court Friday morning for a probation hearing.
YoungBoy, real name Kentrell Gaulden, was placed on probation after his release from prison on Aug. 14.
In his hearing Friday, Gaulden was told he is allowed to the leave his house under certain circumstances, if approved by a judge.
Going to church, the doctor, and the bank were all mentioned as example of acceptable reasons to leave his house.
Gaulden is not allowed to perform any shows and must stay home at all other times.
A judge also ruled that Gaulden is allowed to make music with his record label, Atlantic Records, as long as it is produced at his in-home studio.
Gaulden was arrested in May after a deadly shootout in Florida.
His next probation hearing is set for Dec. 13.
