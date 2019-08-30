Jermon Bushrod to sign 1-day contract, retire as Saint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Super Bowl winning offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod will officially retire from the Saints Thursday night during the team’s final preseason game.
Bushrod played professional football for 12 seasons. He will sign a one-day contract to retire with New Orleans.
Bushrod was picked by the Saints in 2007 in the fourth round.
He was a Pro Bowl player in 2011 and 20112 with the Saints.
He also played with the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.
Bushrod started 68 games as a Saints player.
Download the Final Play App here.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.