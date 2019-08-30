FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First half of Labor Day weekend looks dry, then scattered showers return

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fair skies and sunshine with lower than average summer humidity typically means low to mid 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods, but the drier, less humid air is much appreciated and that looks to hold into Saturday as well. Scattered afternoon t-showers return to the forecast Sunday and Monday, but neither day will be a washout. In fact, with rain chances at just 30% or so both days, a majority of us stay dry, so don’t change your Labor Day weekend plans.
The same is true for those of you heading to the Gulf Coast beaches (if you haven’t left already). Scattered, mainly afternoon t-showers can be expected along the coast, but it will be the hit-or-miss variety typical for this time of year.
The First Alert outlook for next week is a pretty good one too. Plan for highs in the low to mid 90s each day, but the Storm Team is thinking isolated showers, at best, from Tuesday into the following weekend. Now, that does not mean a complete dry out next week, but you can expect a welcomed run of drier days ahead.
Of course, there’s a lot of attention focused on Hurricane Dorian. Dorian reached Category 3 intensity early Friday afternoon and the outlook from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicates Dorian will continue to strengthen over the next few days. While the precise location for landfall remains uncertain, a good portion of Florida looks to get slammed by Dorian, with a landfall at major hurricane strength followed by slow weakening as Dorian slowly tracks along or near the Florida peninsula.
The serious concern with Dorian is not just the major hurricane intensity, but also the very slow forward motion anticipated with this system. Any communities to fall under Dorian’s wind envelope could be dealing with hours of excessive winds. Exactly when and where Dorian begins a turn to the northwest and north will keep residents in the Bahamas and Florida very nervous for days.
Here’s the good news for us: just about all of the guidance takes Louisiana out of the threat window for Dorian. However, it is still a good time to revisit your personal, family, and business preparedness plans as we head into the peak of hurricane season. The bottom line is while the forecast for Dorian is sure to change over the next five days, you can enjoy your Labor Day weekend with ease. Let’s see where Dorian is on Monday into Tuesday and then re-evaluate any local concern.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.