FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First half of Labor Day weekend looks dry, then scattered showers return

Here’s the good news for us: just about all of the guidance takes Louisiana out of the threat window for Dorian. However, it is still a good time to revisit your personal, family, and business preparedness plans as we head into the peak of hurricane season. The bottom line is while the forecast for Dorian is sure to change over the next five days, you can enjoy your Labor Day weekend with ease. Let’s see where Dorian is on Monday into Tuesday and then re-evaluate any local concern.