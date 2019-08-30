FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dorian likely to hit Florida as major hurricane; little threat to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Dorian remains the main weather story for the Southeast United States. As of the 4 AM advisory by the National Hurricane Center Dorian remains a strong Category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph.
Winds only need to increase 6 mph for Dorian to achieve Major Hurricane status as a Category 3 Hurricane. Dorian’s forecast track has changed little with a projected landfall along the East Coast of the Florida Peninsula late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Dorian is forecast to be a Category 4 Hurricane at landfall. At this time Dorian poses no threat to Southeast Louisiana. Dorian is forecast to turn north and move up along the East Coast as we move through next week. Locally we will enjoy dry but hot weather today and for the start of our weekend. This is good news for college football fans as Southern travels nearby to Lake Charles and LSU has its home opener Saturday night. Temperatures will be hot for both games so dress comfortably.
An upper level low pressure system will be moving through the Gulf of Mexico for the start of next week. This low pressure system is not expected to develop tropical characteristics but will bring a scattered chance for rain back to the forecast Sunday through Tuesday. Sinking air should keep the forecast dry Wednesday and Thursday before a possible frontal boundary approaches by the end of next week.
Highs Wednesday and Thursday will climb into the mid 90°s with feels like temperatures well into the triple digits. The approaching boundary will bring back a slight chance for rain to the forecast heading into next weekend.
