FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dorian likely to hit Florida as major hurricane; little threat to Louisiana

Winds only need to increase 6 mph for Dorian to achieve Major Hurricane status as a Category 3 Hurricane. Dorian’s forecast track has changed little with a projected landfall along the East Coast of the Florida Peninsula late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. Dorian is forecast to be a Category 4 Hurricane at landfall. At this time Dorian poses no threat to Southeast Louisiana. Dorian is forecast to turn north and move up along the East Coast as we move through next week. Locally we will enjoy dry but hot weather today and for the start of our weekend. This is good news for college football fans as Southern travels nearby to Lake Charles and LSU has its home opener Saturday night. Temperatures will be hot for both games so dress comfortably.