Don’t forget your clear bag

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the interest of public safety, and in order to speed up entry into A.W. Mumford Stadium, Southern University is implementing a clear bag policy this fall.
This policy is designed to limit the size and types of bags being brought into the stadium by fans and to enhance public safety while minimizing time spent searching bags at gate security checkpoints.
Beginning with the season opener, fans will be allowed to carry the following style and size bag, package, or container into the stadium:
- Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12” (Official Southern or athletic logos clear plastic tote bags are available on GoJagsGear.com, at the Southern bookstore, or at merchandise outlets)
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
- Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bag options
- An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose
- An approved logo no larger than 4.5″ x 3.4″ may be displayed on one side of a permissible clear bag
Prohibited items include, but are not limited to:
- Alcoholic beverages
- Artificial noisemakers (includes megaphones)
- Animals (other than service animals)
- Cameras with extended lenses
- Containers such as coolers
- Firearms
- Laser devices
- Lawn chairs
- Outside food and beverage
- Tobacco products
- Umbrellas
- Video cameras
- Bags that do not comply with the Southern University clear bag policy
