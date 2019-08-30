Clinton woman dies in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on Greenwell Springs Rd

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - One woman died in head-on crash with an 18-wheeler in East Baton Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
The incident happened around 5 a.m. on Aug. 30, on Greenwell Springs Rd (LA Hwy 37) north of Lee Price Rd.
Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the crash happened when, for reasons still under investigation, a 2005 Peterbilt 18-wheeler, crossed the center line of Greenwell Springs and struck a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck head-on.
Linda Burns, 56, of Clinton, La., was not restrained while she was driving the pickup truck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ricky Guilbeau, 65, of Carencro, La., who was driving the 18-wheeler, was properly restrained and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Scrantz said investigators do not know if either driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken from Burns and Guilbeau, and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation and charges may be pending.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.