Business owners, residents staying patient, but still frustrated over constant flooding

“This administration is committed to improving drainage throughout the City-Parish. Everyday our crews are cleaning drains, ditches and canals. We’re also pushing forward on major upgrades like the $255 million East Baton Rouge Flood Risk Reduction project that will clean, snag and in some cases widen 66 miles of tributaries in the City-Parish. Work on that is scheduled to begin this spring and estimated to last about four years. We’ve also taken big steps recently to secure more federal funds for a number of additional hazard mitigation projects. Big drainage improvements are on the way.”