Zachary school bus involved in three-vehicle wreck

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a three-vehicle crash involving a bus in Zachary on Thursday morning.
Sources say the crash happened at the intersection of Old Scenic Highway and Old Barnwood Avenue around 6:50 a.m.
Police say a wreck involving two cars happened first, and one of those vehicles rear-ended the bus.
Police do not believe there were any kids on the bus at the time of the crash. One person from the initial wreck was transported with minor injuries.
Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.
