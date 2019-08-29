18-year-old suspect named in fatal Texarkana shooting

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has named a suspect in connection to a shooting that left two men dead and one fighting for his life.
Justin Dalton Wilson, 18, is wanted on capital murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, capital murder - criminal intent, according to this Facebook post from TAPD.
Police got the call around 10 p.m. to the Shangri-la Apartments in the 2000 block of E. 24th Street.
A caller phoned police after hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, officers found two men dead, according to Texarkana Arkansas Police Department Spokeswoman Kristi Bennett.
Another man was seriously injured, and sent to a Texarkana hospital for medical treatment.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-7867 or the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department at (903) 798-3154.
