WANTED: Man accused of shoving pregnant woman repeatedly

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of shoving a pregnant woman.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Andrew Coronado, 24, was involved in a verbal altercation in June of 2019 with a woman who was 21-weeks pregnant.
As the altercation began to escalate, deputies say the victim tried to stand up and get away from Coronado. She says she was shoved back into the chair and Coronado repeatedly shoved her back and she stood up.
Deputies say the victim was eventually able to get away.
Coronado is described as a 5-foot-7-inch man weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on the location of Coronado, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-7867 (STOP).
