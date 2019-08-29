Voter information cards mailed to 40k+ EBR voters due to changes in polling place, precinct numbers

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters has announced it’s mailing out about 43,000 new voter information cards for voters in 34 precincts to notify them of a new polling place and/or a new precinct number.
Earlier in 2019, the metro council approved changes for voting precincts as required by state law to divide precincts that had grown to more than 2,200 voters. This action was one of a series necessary to have voting precinct boundaries ready for redistricting after the 2020 census. The registrar of voters says some of the changes in polling places were also done for voter convenience and because some polling places are being renovated or have closed permanently.
The registrar says about 30,000 voters in 23 precincts will be voting at new places in the fall, while about 13,000 voters in 11 precincts will have a new precinct number, but will still vote at their usual place.
EBR Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is encouraging voters in the affected areas to be on the lookout for their new voter information cards. Raborn is also encouraging people to opt to vote early for the fall election. Early voting is Sept. 28 through Oct. 5. Voters can also double check where their polling place is on the GeauxVote app or online here.
Voters who need to register for the first time or who need to change their registration can do so by mail, in person, or online. Changes by mail or in person must be done by Sept. 11, while change online can be done through Sept. 21.
The registrar of voters will also be holding several voter registration events during Voter Registration Week, which is Sept. 2 through 6. The office will visit public library branches that week from 1 to 6 p.m. on the following dates:
Sept. 3
- Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
- Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Hwy.
- Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Rd.
- Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.
- Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church St.
Sept. 4
- Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace St.
- Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine St.
- Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Blvd.
Sept. 5
- Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.
- Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.
- Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library – 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.
Sept. 6
- Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Rd.
- Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Rd.
Call the registrar of voters at 225-389-3940 for more information.
Ward 1, Precinct 1 - The polling place for this precinct returns to Fire Station #12 located at 555 Government St., after being temporarily relocated to the South Blvd. FLAIM school during fire station renovations.
Ward 1, Precinct 9 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to Sherwood Middle Magnet School located at 1020 Marlbook Dr. due to the closure of Broadmoor Middle School.
Ward 1, Precinct 11 - 1-11 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 1-84. Both precincts will continue to vote at Baton Rouge University Preparatory Elementary School located at 5300 Monarch Ave.
Ward 1, Precinct 20 - 1-20 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 1-88. Voters in 1-20 will have a new polling place at Belaire High School located at 12121 Tams Dr.
Ward 1, Precinct 60 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to Sherwood Middle Magnet School located at 1020 Marlbook Dr. due to the closure of Broadmoor Middle School.
Ward 1, Precinct 76 - 1-76 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 1-102. Both precincts will continue to vote at the Fire Station located at 3150 Brightside Dr.
Ward 1, Precinct 79 - 1-79 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 1-105. Both precincts will continue to vote at LaSalle Elementary School located at 8000 LaSalle Ave.
Ward 1, Precinct 89 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to Forest Community Park Recreation Center located at 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Rd. The previous polling place, Episcopal High School, is no longer available for voting.
Ward 1, Precinct 90 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to Forest Community Park Recreation Center located at 13900 S. Harrells Ferry Rd. The previous polling place, Episcopal High School, is no longer available for voting.
Ward 2, Precinct 29 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to Zachary High School located at 4100 Bronco Lane for voter convenience. Zachary High School is located within precinct 2-29 and should therefore be closer to voters than the previous polling place, Northwestern Middle School.
Ward 2, Precinct 32 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to the BREC Flanacher Road Park Recreation Center located at 864 Flanacher Rd. for voter convenience. The new polling place is much closer to the voters in precinct 2-32 than the previous polling place, Northwestern Middle School.
Ward 2, Precinct 33 - 2-33 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 2-8. Both precincts will continue to vote at Gas Utility District No. 1 located at 10633 Zachary Deerford Rd.
Ward 2, Precinct 34 - 2-34 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 2-18. Voters in 2-34 will have a new polling place at Copper Mill Elementary School located at 1300 Independence Blvd. in Zachary.
Ward 2, Precinct 35 - 2-35 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 2-21. Both precincts will continue to vote at Rollins Place Elementary School located at 4488 Rollins Place.
Ward 2, Precinct 36 - 2-36 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 2-29. Voters in 2-36 will have a new polling place at the Zachary Branch Library located at 1900 Church St.
Ward 2, Precinct 37 - 2-37 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 2-32. Both precincts will have a new polling place at the BREC Flanacher Road Park Recreation Center located at 864 Flanacher Rd.
Ward 3, Precinct 5 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to the IDEA Innovation School located at 7800 Innovation Park Dr. due to the closure of Arlington Preparatory Academy.
Ward 3, Precinct 18 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors located at 14101 Perkins Rd. for voter convenience. GBRAR is located within precinct 3-18 and is therefore closer to voters than the previous polling place, Mayfair Laboratory School.
Ward 3, Precinct 41 - The polling place for this precinct is being relocated to Woodlawn Baptist Church located at 5805 Jones Creek Rd. while the previous polling place, the Jones Creek Regional Branch Library, is undergoing renovations.
Ward 3, Precinct 55 - Some voters have been moved into this precinct from neighboring precinct 3-23. Neither precinct has a new polling place, but voters moved from 3-23 to 3-55 will now vote at the BREC Mayfair Park located at 655 S. Sabine Dr.
Ward 3, Precinct 57 - 3-57 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-5. Both precincts will have a new polling place at the IDEA Innovation School located at 7800 Innovation Park Dr. due to the closure of Arlington Preparatory Academy.
Ward 3, Precinct 58 - 3-58 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-9. Voters in 3-58 will have a new polling place at Zoar Baptist Church, located at 11848 Hooper Rd.
Ward 3, Precinct 59 - 3-59 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-10. Both precincts will continue to vote at Lutheran Church of our Savior located at 3555 Jones Creek Rd.
Ward 3, Precinct 60 - 3-60 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-13. Both precincts will continue to vote at Jefferson Terrace Elementary School located at 9902 Cal Rd.
Ward 3, Precinct 61 - 3-61 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-14. Voters in 3-61 will have a new polling place at Greenwell Springs Baptist Church located at 19421 Greenwell Springs Rd.
Ward 3, Precinct 62 - 3-62 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-18. Both precincts will have a new polling place at the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors located at 14101 Perkins Rd. for voter convenience. GBRAR is closer to voters in 3-62 than the previous polling place, Mayfair Laboratory School.
Ward 3, Precinct 63 - 3-63 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-20. Voters in 3-63 will have a new polling place at the Bluebonnet Highlands Clubhouse located at 10557 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Ward 3, Precinct 64 - 3-64 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-36. Both precincts will continue to vote at the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library located at 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.
Ward 3, Precinct 65 - 3-65 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-44. Voters in 3-65 will have a new polling place at the St. John’s United Methodist Church located at 230 Renee Dr. (at Highland Rd.).
Ward 3, Precinct 66 - 3-66 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-45. Both precincts will continue to vote at Woodlawn High School located at 15755 Old Jefferson Hwy.
Ward 3, Precinct 67 - 3-67 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-48. Voters in 3-67 will have a new polling place at Crosspoint Baptist Church located at 14965 Airline Hwy.
Ward 3, Precinct 68 - 3-68 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-49. Both precincts will continue to vote at Mayfair Laboratory School located at 9880 Hyacinth Ave.
Ward 3, Precinct 69 - 3-69 is a new voting precinct created from precinct 3-50. Both precincts will continue to vote at the Louisiana School for the Deaf located at 2888 Brightside Dr.
Ward 3, Precinct 70 - 3-70 is a new voting precinct created from 3-56. Voters in 3-70 will have a new polling place at the St. John’s United Methodist Church located at 230 Renee Dr. (at Highland Road).
