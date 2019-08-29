Suspect in four murders pleads not guilty to killing cousin in 2017

Hamilton is accused of killing four people in total. Laquan Whitfield, Gerald Tate, Gerald Parker, and Chris Price. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | August 29, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated August 29 at 12:36 PM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A man accused of murdering four people was in court Thursday morning for allegedly killing his cousin in Zachary.

Taurus Hamilton, 36, of Zachary, is facing four first-degree murder charges for shootings in 2017 in East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge Parishes.

On Aug. 14, Hamilton pleaded not guilty in the murders of Laquan Whitfield, Gerald Tate, and Gerald Parker. Tate was the boyfriend of Whitfield. Officials say all three were shot in a home on Nov. 26, 2017.

The same day, Hamilton is accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Chris Price, 25, at a gas station in Zachary. The shootings are believed to be connected.

On Aug. 29, Hamilton pleaded not guilty to the murder of his cousin.

Police reported Hamilton’s mother, Belinda Hamilton Folse, 57, was also arrested for allegedly helping him escape to Alabama. She is charged with accessory after the fact.

