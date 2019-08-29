Silver Queen Corn on the Cob with Basil-Pepper Butter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many old-timers talk of shucking an ear of corn in the field and eating it for lunch, warmed only by the hot Louisiana sun. That’s why we remove corn from the fire and allow it to sit in hot water prior to serving. It really only needs a kiss of warmth.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1 dozen ears fresh-shucked Silver Queen corn
1 cup stemmed basil leaves
1 tbsp red pepper flakes
½ pound butter
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
In a large pot, add corn and enough cold water to cover corn by 1½ inches. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Bring water to a rolling boil, boil 1 minute and remove pot from heat. Cover and let sit a minimum of 10 minutes.
While corn is sitting, make basil-pepper butter.
In the bowl of a food processor, pulse basil leaves until finely minced, then set aside.
In a sauté pan over medium heat, add butter and heat until melted. Add minced basil and red pepper flakes and mix well. Season to taste with black pepper and granulated garlic. Remove from heat and set butter aside to keep warm.
To serve, drain corn and transfer to a large platter. Brush generously with basil-pepper butter and enjoy.
