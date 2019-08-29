Metro council approves more funding for EBR DA’s office, public defenders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has approved a nearly half million dollar supplement that’ll be split between the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Public Defender.
District Attorney Hillar Moore says his office is understaffed and has been hurt by a lack of funding.
“It’s taken a toll on the staff. I have a great staff here, very hard working people and they want to do do their job and they want to do their job to the best level that they can, so this small amount of money surely is going to go a long way in our office, helping us with the strain that we have,” Moore said.
Moore says his office asked for $500,000, but he will be able to hire two more attorneys to absorb some of that workload.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.