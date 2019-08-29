GOHSEP Crisis Action Team activated to monitor Hurricane Dorian

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team to monitor Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to strengthen over the warm, open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.
The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida over the Labor Day weekend.
The Crisis Action Team has been activated to monitor any requests for support from parish emergency management offices, according to GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom.
State leaders say they will be in touch with the National Weather Service to determine potential impacts to Louisiana.
Officials also want to remind people to restock their emergency supplies.
An emergency kit should include these items:
- Flashlight
- Extra batteries
- Bottled water (At least three gallons of water per person)
- Battery-powered radio
- Battery-powered lantern
- First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person
- Form of Identification
- Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide (Download at getagameplan.org)
- Canned food and non-electric can opener
- Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members
- Ready to eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables
- High energy foods - peanut butter, jelly, crackers, etc.
You can find a complete checklist for emergency supplies at GetAGamePlan.org.
Also, officials remind you to determine a plan for your pets should evacuations become necessary.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.