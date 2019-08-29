Grant will pay for emergency reporting system to help protect Baton Rouge schoolchildren

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies will use new technology to help protect schoolchildren thanks to a recently announced grant from the Department of Justice (DOJ).
The grant is paying for a $50,000 anonymous reporting system that Baton Rouge residents will use to alert law enforcement about suspicious or threatening behavior. The reports will be integrated into the city’s Real-Time Crime Center. That data will allow police to begin investigating potential threats almost immediately.
In some cases, police will be able to monitor threats at schools as they are happening, using a network of cameras installed in schools that feed video live into the crime center.
Cameras are already installed around the city, and BRPD will have access to other agencies’ monitoring equipment as well.
“Children are our future. We start with them,” BRPD spokesperson, Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, said. “We want to make sure we do everything in our power to make sure their area is safe.”
It’s not clear when the facility will open, though officials say they’re putting finishing touches on the equipment and should be moving analysts and officers in soon.
