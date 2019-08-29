FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slow-moving cool front headed to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After all the heavy rainfall last night, your early Thursday out-the-door is much drier! And, in fact, only limited activity is expected even later today on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar.
Starting off with relatively mild temperatures in the low/mid 70°s; under partly cloudy skies, winding up with highs in the low/mid 90°s, a 20% coverage of showers/storms and light northerly winds.
Overnight, mostly clear – a low of 72°; tomorrow, still generally dry – mostly sunny skies for your Friday; perhaps a spotty shower, a high of 93° and maybe a bit higher humidity than previously hoped for.
