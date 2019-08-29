FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dorian likely to hit Florida as major hurricane; little threat to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Let’s begin with today’s #1 conversation topic at the water cooler: Hurricane Dorian.
Most importantly, Hurricane Dorian will not impact local Labor Day weekend plans. In fact, the slower forward advance now anticipated for Dorian means those headed to the Gulf Coast beaches have nothing to worry about for their holiday weekend fun either. The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 4 p.m. advisory calls for Dorian to become a major hurricane Friday, potentially reaching Category 4 Saturday. In addition, the forecast trend over the last 12 to 18 hours has been for a slower forward speed, with Dorian now not expected to reach the Florida peninsula until Monday, Sept. 2. However, uncertainty in the forecast track beyond day 3 (Sunday) has increased, in part due to the slower forward speed in the NHC forecast.
The bottom line is at this stage, Dorian does not look like it will become a Louisiana headache. Go ahead and enjoy your Labor Day weekend, whether it’s here at home or along the Gulf Coast beaches, and let the WAFB Storm Team keep tabs on Dorian for you. You can get updates through our updates on-air, online, and through the WAFB weather app.
Here here at home, dry is the main weather word for Friday and Saturday. Morning starts both days will be in the low 70s, with afternoon highs in the low 90s. The First Alert forecast calls for a return of scattered, mainly afternoon showers and possibly a few storms Sunday, with scattered afternoon rains also in store for Labor Day Monday. Set rain chances at 40% Sunday, then ease them back to 30% for Monday afternoon. Highs both days will be in the low 90s.
The Storm Team’s extended outlook for next week calls for morning starts in the mid 70s, with afternoon temperatures reaching the low 90s all week long. While the summer heat will linger, there’s some good news: rain chances will be on the low side each and every day. Rain chances are currently set at 20% or less from Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 3 through 6), with probability of precipitation at just 30% next Saturday and Sunday (Sept. 7 and 8).
