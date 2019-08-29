FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dorian likely to hit Florida as major hurricane; little threat to Louisiana

Most importantly, Hurricane Dorian will not impact local Labor Day weekend plans. In fact, the slower forward advance now anticipated for Dorian means those headed to the Gulf Coast beaches have nothing to worry about for their holiday weekend fun either. The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 4 p.m. advisory calls for Dorian to become a major hurricane Friday, potentially reaching Category 4 Saturday. In addition, the forecast trend over the last 12 to 18 hours has been for a slower forward speed, with Dorian now not expected to reach the Florida peninsula until Monday, Sept. 2. However, uncertainty in the forecast track beyond day 3 (Sunday) has increased, in part due to the slower forward speed in the NHC forecast.