Ascension Public Schools launches advanced lightning detection system for outdoor activities

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Due to the prevalence of storm activity during the summer months, Ascension Public Schools is taking action to protect students from severe weather.
The school system has installed seven lightning detection units at its high school practice and game facilities. Middle school staff members have also been equipped with a sophisticated weather app to detect lightning in order to protect students and the community at outdoor activities.
The school system says according to the National Lightning Detection Network (NLDN), Louisiana and Florida have the highest density of lightning strikes in the whole country. Louisiana reportedly had 1.1 million flashes in 2017. Ascension Parish reportedly has between 20 and 28 flashes per square mile each year.
“We are proud to offer this new safety measure for our students and the community. We are grateful and acknowledge the work of so many who teamed up to acquire, implement, and ultimately serve our schools to access this safety resource. A special thanks to our Supervisor of Maintenance Jeff Parent for his leadership on this project,” said Superintendent David Alexander.
The school system has partnered with Perry Weather to implement the Perry Weather Outdoor Warning system, which is powered by cell data and solar energy to detect lightning within a 30-mile radius, eliminating the possibility of losing power or signal during a storm. Units are equipped with sirens and strobes to notify people when lightning is detected.
The systems were installed at the following locations:
- Donaldsonville High School Campus Athletic Fields
- Donaldsonville High School Game Facility, Boutte Stadium
- Dutchtown High School Campus Athletic Fields and Stadium
- East Ascension High School Campus Athletic Fields
- East Ascension High School Game Facility, Spartan Stadium
- St. Amant High School Campus Athletic Fields
- St. Amant High School Game Facility, The Pit Stadium
The system will give one 15-second siren blast when lightning strikes within eight miles. After hearing the blast, people should immediately stop current activities and seek shelter. After the initial blast, a yellow strobe light will flash until conditions are safe to resume activity. After the area is clear for 30 minutes, the system will provide an “all clear” with three 5-second blasts.
The school’s agreement with Perry Weather also provides for the Pocket Perry Platform, which is a cloud-based, real-time weather and lightning notification tool that syncs to the outdoor warning system to give staff real-time updates and alerts about potential lightning.
Ascension Public Schools will now adhere to the following alert protocols:
- WATCH: Lightning strike between 10-30 mile radius
- WARNING: Lightning strike between 8-10 mile radius
- ACTION (Seek Shelter): Lightning strike between 0-8 miles
