Zachary PD responds to fatal wreck involving school bus, stolen vehicle on Highway 19; both lanes closed

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department responded to a deadly wreck involving a school bus and a stolen vehicle on Highway 19 Wednesday afternoon that had the highway closed in both directions.
The wreck happened around 2:30 p.m. on Highway 19 in Zachary between Sunset Boulevard and Pride Port Hudson Road. Emergency officials confirm one person was killed in the wreck, and another suffered minor injuries.
Chief David McDavid with the Zachary Police Department says a pickup truck reported stolen out of East Baton Rouge Parish ran head on into a school bus. There were no children on board at the time of the wreck, he says. The chief also confirms the driver of the pickup truck is the person who died.
The Zachary Community School District sent a text to parents after the wreck to notify them of the incident:
“ZCSD Parents, A school bus was involved in a vehicle crash on Highway 19. No students were on the bus. Due to the crash, Highway 19 has been closed between Sunset Blvd. and Pride Port Hudson. We appreciate your patience as buses will have to adjust their routes; therefore, students may be delayed arriving home. Our thoughts are with everyone involved.”
Drivers are asked to take an alternate route to avoid the area until the highway reopens.
