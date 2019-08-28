What you need to know to plan your Labor Day weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the Labor Day approaches, many families will take to the road to enjoy their three-day weekend away from home, school, and office.
If you’re headed toward the east coast, be mindful of Tropical Storm Dorian, which is expected to increase to a Category 3 hurricane before making landfall in northern Florida early next week.
In the opposite direction, we’re monitoring a traffic nightmare on I-10 W on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. The bridge has been closed since a chain reaction of multiple 18-wheeler crashes on Monday. Crews were dispatched Wednesday to inspect the bridge before reopening it.
On the roads, traffic won’t be as bad as Memorial Day or July 4, but AAA says it will exceed the projection for the 2018 Labor Day weekend, which saw 35 million Americans traveling at least 50 miles from home.
Cheaper gasoline prices across the country mean more people on the roads. Find the lowest gas prices near you here. As of Aug. 22, average prices nationwide were $2.60 a gallon, down 23 cents from about the same last year.
About 17.5 million people are projected to fly U.S. airlines from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3, a 4% increase over last year.
