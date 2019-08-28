Man with ‘Siegien Lane Dope Zone’ tattooed on chest arrested for alleged armed robbery on Siegen

Reports from EBRSO say Williams approached a man at a bus stop in the 1700 block of Port Drive around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 and reportedly started a fight with the man and stole his bag, which contained a pellet gun. About 10 minutes later, EBRSO says Williams approached a woman who was sitting in her car in a parking lot at 8212 Stern Dr. Williams reportedly opened the door of the car, pointed a gun at her, and demanded she surrender the vehicle to him.