Man with ‘Siegien Lane Dope Zone’ tattooed on chest arrested for alleged armed robbery on Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is in custody after he allegedly assaulted another man, stole a gun and a vehicle, and robbed a store, all in a 30-minute span.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says Maurice Williams, 32, is charged with two counts of armed robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, simple battery, theft, and aggravated flight from an officer.
Reports from EBRSO say Williams approached a man at a bus stop in the 1700 block of Port Drive around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 and reportedly started a fight with the man and stole his bag, which contained a pellet gun. About 10 minutes later, EBRSO says Williams approached a woman who was sitting in her car in a parking lot at 8212 Stern Dr. Williams reportedly opened the door of the car, pointed a gun at her, and demanded she surrender the vehicle to him.
Around 6:10 a.m., EBRSO says a third victim was at a gas station in the 7000 block of Siegen Lane when Williams reportedly walked in the store brandishing a gun, jumped over the counter, and demanded money from the register. The clerk handed over cash and cigarettes, then Williams fled the scene, officials say.
EBRSO deputies were able to find the stolen car around 9:45 a.m. while doing routine patrols near Burbank and Gardere. When deputies tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver reportedly fled and crashed not far away in the 1700 block of Starring Lane. Williams was then taken into custody.
“This is a prime example of how good communication can lead to a quick arrest,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said. “We had deputies and detectives taking reports of these three incidents early this morning and all this was passed on to those in patrol. Our patrol deputies were able to locate the suspect and apprehend him.”
EBRSO says all of the victims involved were able to identify Williams in a photographic lineup. Williams was booked into parish prison on the above charges.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.