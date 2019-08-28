KIRAN: DOC explains why man sentenced to 60 years for attempted murder who walked off job site was allowed to be trustee

That means for a violent crime, such as the attempted second degree murder charge for which Bailey was convicted, he only had to serve 25 years of the 50-year sentence. Now, the law has changed, requiring inmates to serve at least 75% of their sentence for a violent crime. For a non-violent, non sex crime, like Bailey’s theft, inmates must serve at least 35%. So of his 10-year sentence, roughly three and a half years is what Bailey needed to serve. To this day, the law remains at 35%. It’s why Bailey only has to serve roughly 28 years of his total 60-year sentence. Plus, his good time release would have been Nov. 1, 2024. Because that’s only five years away, he qualified to have trustee status. Sen. Claitor says good time is used as an incentive by prisons.