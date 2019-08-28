‘Help is on the way!’ BRFD reviewing permits for renovation of Krispy Kreme

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department says they have started receiving permit applications for the renovation of the old Krispy Kreme in Baton Rouge.
The city’s only Krispy Kreme, located on Plank Road, closed at the beginning of June for renovations.
According to a Facebook post from BRFD, “help is on the way!” for those struggling to cope with the loss of the glazed treats, specifically those in the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The department says it has received validation of permit review for the construction project, which is expected to finish by winter of 2019, according to a spokesperson for Krispy Kreme.
