Formosa Plastics announces $322 million expansion of PVC production

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards and Formosa Plastics have announced a $322 million expansion.
The company is expanding its production of PVC. Formosa Plastics will also add production equipment in two other units of the facility.
The project will create a total of 81 news jobs. The expansion work is expected to create 500 construction jobs beginning in early 2020.
The project will include the installation of new machinery and equipment for the expansion of the PVC resin production unit.
Launch of the new operations is expected for late 2021 or early 2022.
