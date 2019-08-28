FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slow-moving cool front headed to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a dry morning, scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder broke out across sections of south Louisiana Wednesday afternoon ahead of a slow-moving cool front.
That front will sag southward and through the WAFB region overnight. Wednesday afternoon and early evening scattered t-showers will subside during the mid to late evening. Thursday will open with fair skies at daybreak, with temperatures in the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge. Skies will become partly cloudy to a sun/cloud mix into the afternoon with isolated t-showers returning and highs in the low 90s.
Unfortunately, it now looks like the front will stall and then slowly back up as a warm front between Thursday and Friday. While the area will see a modest dip in humidity levels Friday and Saturday, the air won’t get as dry (less humid) as we had hoped. The First Alert forecast Friday and Saturday calls for a pair of mainly dry days, but we can’t rule out spotty showers for either afternoon, especially closer to the coast. Morning starts will be in the low 70s to around 70° for both days with highs in the low 90s.
Scattered, mainly afternoon rains return Sunday and Labor Day Monday. Neither day will be a washout, with rain chances set at 40% both afternoons. Just be ready to dodge scattered afternoon showers both days, with highs returning to the low 90s.
The current forecast for the rest of next week calls for morning lows in the mid 70s, afternoon highs in the low 90s, and rain chances running around 30% or so for each afternoon.
Not surprisingly, more and more attention is being directed towards the tropics. The latest forecast update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) shows Dorian becoming a major hurricane as it approaches the Florida peninsula Monday.
As you know, a lot can change between now and the end of the weekend (five days out), so we will need to just keep our eyes on Dorian and future adjustments in the forecast through the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Based on the latest guidance, those of you considering holiday weekend trips to the Gulf Coast beaches (Mississippi, Alabama, and the Florida panhandle) should be okay through Monday. While the odds of Dorian getting into the eastern Gulf are looking much higher now, the extrapolated timeline for Dorian suggests vacationers planning to leave the beaches Monday would be headed home well ahead of the storm.
And the chances Dorian might reach Louisiana next week? Certainly quite low at this stage, but not zero. Stay tuned.
