FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slow-moving cool front headed to Baton Rouge

Unfortunately, it now looks like the front will stall and then slowly back up as a warm front between Thursday and Friday. While the area will see a modest dip in humidity levels Friday and Saturday, the air won’t get as dry (less humid) as we had hoped. The First Alert forecast Friday and Saturday calls for a pair of mainly dry days, but we can’t rule out spotty showers for either afternoon, especially closer to the coast. Morning starts will be in the low 70s to around 70° for both days with highs in the low 90s.