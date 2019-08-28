FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers continue; cool front approaching next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not much activity to speak of – early – on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, but your midweek forecast is still including scattered showers and storms that will impact your afternoon.
In the meantime, out-the-door it’s warm and sticky – temperatures in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s; a pre-dawn “feels like” in the mid 80°s! Overall, visibility is good – very little fog showing up – but that could change during the early drive so stay alert. Otherwise, a HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect for our area at 11:00 am through 6:00 pm; sun/cloud mix this morning; increasing clouds and more widespread rainfall this afternoon – a 50% to 60% coverage with the primetime being late afternoon/early evening, a high topping out in the lower 90°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy – mild – a low in the lower 70°s; tomorrow, only a spotty to isolated shower, light NE winds and a high of 90°.
