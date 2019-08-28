FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Afternoon showers continue; cool front approaching next week

In the meantime, out-the-door it’s warm and sticky – temperatures in the upper 70°s to lower 80°s; a pre-dawn “feels like” in the mid 80°s! Overall, visibility is good – very little fog showing up – but that could change during the early drive so stay alert. Otherwise, a HEAT ADVISORY goes into effect for our area at 11:00 am through 6:00 pm; sun/cloud mix this morning; increasing clouds and more widespread rainfall this afternoon – a 50% to 60% coverage with the primetime being late afternoon/early evening, a high topping out in the lower 90°s.