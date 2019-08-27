Some Livingston Parish residents claim sewage bills have skyrocketed

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Many individuals reached out to WAFB recently, saying the sewage portion of their bill has skyrocketed without explanation.
“My initial reaction was oh my God. this can’t be right,” said Brittany Dawson of Denham Springs.
Dawson was shocked when she saw her water bill for the past month.
“It’s $215. Whose water bill is ever that high?,” questioned Dawson.
That $215 number represents her total bill from the Ward 2 Water District, with a $150.63 bill just on sewerage alone.
“It was never that high, it never went over $100. So, it didn’t make sense that it would jump that high. I don’t have any leaks,” said Dawson.
Here’s how it works:
- The Ward 2 Water District sends out the entire water bill.
- The Livingston Parish Sewerage District is solely in charge of the sewage portion of that bill.
- The minimum sewage rate is $32.50 for up to 2000 gallons.
- Sewerage rates are based on water usage. The more water you use, the more sewage.
“[Residents may] have a leaky toilet, or they watered this, or they have a swimming pool, and a lot of times that’s the core issue,” said Jaimie Fontenot, Operations Manager of Livingston Parish Sewerage District.
However, with Dawson’s former sewage bills being around $40 and $55, she thinks that something is not right. Especially when she says other people are noticing discrepancies as well.
“[A neighbor’s bill] was higher than mine, there’s another one saying there’s was $600 this month,” said Dawson.
“We don’t just make the rates up by the month or by the week, they’ve been the same for years. If their [resident’s] bill was high, they would have consumed a lot of water,” said Fontenot.
“I have no choice but to pay them. I’ll just have to figure it out,” Dawson stated.
Meter readers did come out to check Dawson's meter on Monday and said it matched the bill.
If you believe something is wrong with your sewage bill, you can call the Ward 2 Water District and they’ll come out and check your meter again. The number to do so is (225) 665-5188.
