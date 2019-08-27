OUR TURN: Little League World Series Champions

OUR TURN: Little League Champions
By Ronna Corrente | August 27, 2019 at 11:07 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 11:09 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We would like to extend a warm welcome home to Louisiana’s first-ever Little League World Series champions.

The Eastbank team from River Ridge defeated Curacao Sunday 8-0 to win the title.

President Trump, Governor John Bel Edwards, Tim McGraw, Drew Brees and many other big names are tweeting and posting their excitement for the boys.

The team received an invitation to the White House and will be honored at the Saints’ season opener against the Texans.

In a tweet sent Sunday evening, President Trump extended an invitation for the Eastbank All-Stars from River Ridge, La. to attend a victory celebration held at the White House. The win Sunday, Aug. 25 marks the first time a team from Louisiana has won the Little League World Series. (Source - Twitter)
What a proud moment for our state.

As head coach Scott Frazier told ESPN, the victory “shows the resiliency of these kids. That they fought back through this whole thing.”

From all of us at WAFB, enjoy your homecoming celebration and congratulations!

