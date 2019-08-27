Major cybersecurity center coming to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A major cybersecurity center is coming to the Water Campus in Baton Rouge.
Fovernor John Bel Edwards and Major General Glenn Curtis of the Louisiana National Guard announced plans on Tuesday to establish the capital region’s most secure cyber facility.
The Louisiana Cyber Coordination Center, or LC3, will be located at 1200 Brickyard Lane on the Water Campus south of downtown Baton Rouge.
Governor Edwards declared a statewide cybersecurity emergency in July after ongoing malware attacks impacted several north Louisiana school districts.
A cyberattack on the Tangipahoa School System caused a mess right before the back-to-school season.
Gov. Edwards says the project will generate dozens of new jobs.
More than 40 National Guardsmen periodically will use LC3 for training and real-world cybersecurity operations. LSU’s Stephenson Technologies Corp. affiliate will relocate 15 existing jobs while adding five new jobs at the cyber center, with Radiance Technologies retaining 22 existing jobs in Louisiana and adding 15 new cybersecurity jobs over the next two years: 10 at the Water Campus LC3 and five at its Louisiana Tech University location in Ruston.
The new direct jobs created by LSU and Radiance will provide an average annual salary of $70,000, plus benefits.
To secure the project, the State of Louisiana will provide $1.5 million through Louisiana Economic Development to build-out the existing 11,000 square feet to meet strict government standards. Also through LED, $500,000 in additional funds will support lease payments for up to five years. Other partners in the project, including the Water Campus and STC, will provide up to $250,000 for facility operations.
When fully realized, the LC3 facility will support cyber-related missions at major military installations in Louisiana, such as Fort Polk’s Joint Readiness Training Center and Barksdale Air Force Base’s Global Strike Command. Once fully operational, the Water Campus site will play a key role in responding to civilian cyber attacks upon schools and government institutions, as well as private workplaces.
