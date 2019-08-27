LSU begins making final preps for Georgia Southern’s triple option attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Game week has finally arrived for LSU football and the team is ready to tee it up in Tiger Stadium.
RELATED STORIES:
The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the No. 6 LSU Tigers. Head coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he doesn’t care about the national ranking for LSU, which is 32-1 all-time against Sun Belt Conference teams.
Georgia Southern’s triple option attack has a history of giving big-named opponents fits. It’s ancient history but still worth recalling the Eagles’ trip to Alabama in 2011. The Crimson Tide won the game by 24 points, but the Eagles rushed for more than 300 yards on Nick Saban’s stout defense. It was the same defense that shut out LSU in the national championship game.
“That’s a good little team we played today,” Saban said after the game. “I say little; I don’t mean that literally. Those guy play hard. They play with a lot of toughness. They do a really good job of running their offense. It’s a tough offense to get prepared for.”
LSU has had much more time to prepare for Georgia Southern than Bama did eight years ago. And Tigers’ junior wide receiver Jontre Kirklin is apparently doing a great emulating the Eagles’ dangerous quarterback, Shai Werts. But perhaps Kirklin is doing too good of a job.
“Too good; I’m going to need him to slow down,” said sophomore outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson. “I probably ran five miles the other day chasing him.”
“We’re going to have to run sideline to sideline,” added junior safety Grant Delpit.
Watching Kirklin at practice had center Lloyd Cushenberry, who played at Dutchtown, reminiscing about high school games of old, when Kirklin was a star quarterback at Lutcher.
“He was amazing in high school, running the option and making big plays,” Cushenberry recalled.
Kickoff for LSU vs. Georgia Southern is set for Saturday is 6:30 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPNU.
The Tigers are favored by four touchdowns, which is the same number of TD tosses LSU quarterback Joe Burrow threw in the Fiesta Bowl win over UCF.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.