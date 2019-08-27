2 injured after house fire on Shelley Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Injuries have been reported after a house fire on Shelley Street Tuesday evening.
The call went out around 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the 4500 block of Shelley Street near Lemonwood Drive. Emergency officials say two people were injured in the fire. One person is reportedly in critical condition and was taken to a local hospital, while the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated on scene.
Details are limited at this time. We will update this story as soon as we know more.
