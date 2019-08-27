Former parole officer accused of having inappropriate relationship with parolee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former probation and parole officer is facing charges after allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a parolee.
The Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) says on Tuesday, Aug. 27, Louisiana State Police booked a former state probation and parole officer with felony malfeasance in office and sexual conduct prohibited.
Investigators say through a tip, they were able to determine that Corey Quebedeaux, 43, of DeRidder, was reportedly having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a parolee he supervised. DOC began its investigation in May and turned its findings to LSP over the summer.
Quebedeaux had been a probation and parole officer with the Leesville district since August of 2016. He resigned before his arrest, DOC says. Quebedeaux was booked into the Vernon Parish Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.