FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watch out for areas of patchy fog

By Diane Deaton | August 27, 2019 at 4:57 AM CDT - Updated August 27 at 4:57 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a rather active Monday afternoon and evening on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, your Tuesday morning is starting off nice and quiet – warm and steamy – but quiet.

Watch for areas of patchy fog during your early commute along with some standing water from yesterday’s rain – today, a 30% coverage of showers/storms this afternoon, a high of 92°.

Overnight, mostly fair and steamy – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, the wet weather will become more widespread – a 50% - 60% coverage, a high in the lower 90°s.

